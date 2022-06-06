Channel Marketing Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Channel Marketing Management Software is the software for managing third-party channel distribution marketing activities. This is a system of methodologies, strategies, software, and web-based capabilities that help a vendor to manage partner relationships. Systems typically include a Content Management System, a partner and customer contact database, and the notion of a partner portal which allows partners to login and interact with a vendor's sales opportunity database and obtain product, pricing, and training information.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Channel Marketing Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Channel Marketing Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Channel Marketing Management Software include Allbound, Aprimo, BrandBuilder, ChannelEyes, Epsilon, FullviewHMS, LogicBay, Mediawide and Musqot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Channel Marketing Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Channel Marketing Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Channel Marketing Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Channel Marketing Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allbound

Aprimo

BrandBuilder

ChannelEyes

Epsilon

FullviewHMS

LogicBay

Mediawide

Musqot

Oracle

SALESmanago

SAP

SmartyAds

Springbot

SproutLoud Media Networks

TreeHouse Interactive

Vistex

Zentail Commerce

Zift Solutions

