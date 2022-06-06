FR PP Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FR PP Compounds is a special type Polypropylene. It is a product with distinct characteristics to prevent fire from continuing burning by extinguishing the flame, in the event of fire. Depending on the application, properties such as high rigidity and weatherability may be added. It is used for parts such as lighting, TV, and motor peripheral that are highly likely to ignite due to heat generation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of FR PP Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Global FR PP Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FR PP Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five FR PP Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global FR PP Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogen Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FR PP Compounds include RTP, LG Chem, Hanwha Total, Kingfa, Silver, Polyrocks, Julong, Waylam and Keyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the FR PP Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FR PP Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FR PP Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Halogen Type

Halogen Free Type

Global FR PP Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FR PP Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global FR PP Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FR PP Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FR PP Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FR PP Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FR PP Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies FR PP Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RTP

LG Chem

Hanwha Total

Kingfa

Silver

Polyrocks

Julong

Waylam

Keyuan

Hechang Polymeric

Sunny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FR PP Compounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FR PP Compounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FR PP Compounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FR PP Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FR PP Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FR PP Compounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FR PP Compounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FR PP Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FR PP Compounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FR PP Compounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FR PP Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FR PP Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FR PP Compounds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FR PP Compounds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FR PP Compounds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FR PP Compounds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global FR PP Compounds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Halogen Type

