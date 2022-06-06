Social Login Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Social Login Tools, or?social?sign-on, are a relatively new class of software that allows a visitor to a website, or a potential or present customer to an online store, to instantaneously register for a personal account with the service provider using their pre-existing?social?website credentials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Login Tool in Global, including the following market information:
Global Social Login Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social Login Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social Login Tool include SAP, LoginRadius Inc, Janrain, SoClever, AddShoppers, OneAll, Zinrelo, GetSocial and Annex Cloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Social Login Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social Login Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Login Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
SaaS
Global Social Login Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Login Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Social Login Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Social Login Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Social Login Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Social Login Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SAP
LoginRadius Inc
Janrain
SoClever
AddShoppers
OneAll
Zinrelo
GetSocial
Annex Cloud
Synacor
Okta
Appreciation Engine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Login Tool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Login Tool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Login Tool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Login Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Login Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Login Tool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Login Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Login Tool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Login Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social Login Tool Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Login Tool Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social Login Tool Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Login Tool Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Social Login Tool Market Size Markets,
