Computational Toxicology Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Computational Toxicology refers to integrating information and data from a variety of sources to develop mathematical and computer-based model to better understand and predict adverse health effects caused by chemicals, such as environmental pollutions and pharmaceuticals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Computational Toxicology Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Computational Toxicology Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Computational Toxicology Solutions include Leadscope Inc, Lhasa Limited, MultiCASE, Simulations Plus Inc, Schrodinger LLC, Atomwise Inc, Numerate Inc, Cyclica Inc and Exscientia Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Computational Toxicology Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Computational Toxicology Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Computational Toxicology Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Leadscope Inc

Lhasa Limited

MultiCASE

Simulations Plus Inc

Schrodinger LLC

Atomwise Inc

Numerate Inc

Cyclica Inc

Exscientia Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Computational Toxicology Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Computational Toxicology Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Computational Toxicology Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Computational Toxicology Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computational Toxicology Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computational Toxicology Solution

