Food Glycerol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Glycerol is a simple polyol compound. It is a colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is sweet-tasting and non-toxic. The glycerol backbone is found in many lipids which are known as glycerides. It is widely used in the food industry as a sweetener and humectant and in pharmaceutical formulations. Glycerol has three hydroxyl groups that are responsible for its solubility in water and its hygroscopic nature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Glycerol in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Glycerol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Glycerol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Food Glycerol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Glycerol market was valued at 690.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 951.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Glycerol include P&G Chemicals, Oleon, KLK OLEO, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim MAS, Dow Chemical, Wilmar International and Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Glycerol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Glycerol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Glycerol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Global Food Glycerol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Glycerol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Juice
Wine
Meat Product
Pet Food
Others
Global Food Glycerol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Glycerol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Glycerol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Glycerol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Glycerol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Food Glycerol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
P&G Chemicals
Oleon
KLK OLEO
Emery Oleochemicals
IOI Oleochemicals
Musim MAS
Dow Chemical
Wilmar International
Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn
Vance Bioenergy
Cargill
PT SOCI MAS
Vantage Oleochemicals
Godrej Industries
Hangzhou Oleochemicals
Qingyuan Futai
Cambridge Olein
Shuangma Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Glycerol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Glycerol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Glycerol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Glycerol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Glycerol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Glycerol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Glycerol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Glycerol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Glycerol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Glycerol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Glycerol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Glycerol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Glycerol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Glycerol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Glycerol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Glycerol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Glycerol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade
4.1.3 Feed Grade
