Student Engagement Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Student Engagement Platforms help educational institutions increase student participation on campus and in the classroom through real time communication and access to information.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Student Engagement Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global Student Engagement Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Student Engagement Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Student Engagement Platform include iClassPro, Skyward, GoGuardian, Nearpod, Schoox, SARS Software Products, Pearson Education, Classcraft Studios and Jenzabar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Student Engagement Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Student Engagement Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Student Engagement Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Student Engagement Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Student Engagement Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Public School
Private School
Online and Others
Global Student Engagement Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Student Engagement Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Student Engagement Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Student Engagement Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
iClassPro
Skyward
GoGuardian
Nearpod
Schoox
SARS Software Products
Pearson Education
Classcraft Studios
Jenzabar
Turning Technologies
Signal Vine
Echo360
ADInstruments
BEHCA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Student Engagement Platform Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Student Engagement Platform Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Student Engagement Platform Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Student Engagement Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Student Engagement Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Student Engagement Platform Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Student Engagement Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Student Engagement Platform Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Student Engagement Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Student Engagement Platform Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Student Engagement Platform Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Student Engagement Platform Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Student Engagement Platf
