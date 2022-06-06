Utility Management Systems Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Utility Management Systems help electric, gas, water, sewer and waste management companies to run all aspects of their operations, from billing to customer outreach.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Utility Management Systems Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Utility Management Systems Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Utility Management Systems Software include ETAP, Harris Utilities, Central Service Association, Stellar Information Technology, NEXGEN Utility Management, Methodia, Capricorn Systems, Daupler and Dropcountr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Utility Management Systems Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electricity and Gas Supply

Water Supply

Waste Control

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Utility Management Systems Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Utility Management Systems Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ETAP

Harris Utilities

Central Service Association

Stellar Information Technology

NEXGEN Utility Management

Methodia

Capricorn Systems

Daupler

Dropcountr

novotX

EnSite

ANB Systems

Katapult Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Utility Management Systems Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Utility Management Systems Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Utility Management Systems Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Utility Management Systems Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Utility Management Systems Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Utility Management Systems Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Utility Management Systems Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Management Systems Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utility Management Sys

