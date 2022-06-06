Utility Management Systems Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Utility Management Systems help electric, gas, water, sewer and waste management companies to run all aspects of their operations, from billing to customer outreach.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Utility Management Systems Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Utility Management Systems Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Utility Management Systems Software include ETAP, Harris Utilities, Central Service Association, Stellar Information Technology, NEXGEN Utility Management, Methodia, Capricorn Systems, Daupler and Dropcountr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Utility Management Systems Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electricity and Gas Supply
Water Supply
Waste Control
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Utility Management Systems Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Utility Management Systems Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ETAP
Harris Utilities
Central Service Association
Stellar Information Technology
NEXGEN Utility Management
Methodia
Capricorn Systems
Daupler
Dropcountr
novotX
EnSite
ANB Systems
Katapult Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Utility Management Systems Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Utility Management Systems Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Utility Management Systems Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Utility Management Systems Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Utility Management Systems Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Utility Management Systems Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Utility Management Systems Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Management Systems Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utility Management Systems Software Companies
