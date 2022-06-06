Embedded Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Embedded Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Embedded Analytics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Embedded Analytics Software include Jinfonet Software, Plotly, Microsoft, Zoho, Qlik, Wolfram, Mode Analytics, Birst and GoodData, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Embedded Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Embedded Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Embedded Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jinfonet Software
Plotly
Microsoft
Zoho
Qlik
Wolfram
Mode Analytics
Birst
GoodData
Zoomdata
Logi Analytics
INFRAGISTICS
MicroStrategy
Prime Numbers Technology
ThoughtSpot
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Embedded Analytics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Embedded Analytics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Embedded Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Embedded Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Embedded Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Embedded Analytics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Embedded Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Embedded Analytics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embedded Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embedded Analytics Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embedded Analytics Softw
