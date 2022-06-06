Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EMS (Emergency?Medical?Service)?software?includes a variety of applications that help EMS organizations in performing their daily duties, such as call taking, dispatching, personnel management and scheduling, patient care reporting and data collection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software include Adashi Systems, veEDIS Clinical Systems, Sundance Systems, Traumasoft, RAM Software Systems, DSS, Pepid, TheSolvingMachine and MRESnet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adashi Systems

veEDIS Clinical Systems

Sundance Systems

Traumasoft

RAM Software Systems

DSS

Pepid

TheSolvingMachine

MRESnet

NEMT Cloud Dispatch

Collabria

Emergency Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Medical Service(EMS) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1

