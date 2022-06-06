Phoenix Dactylifera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Phoenix dactylifera, commonly known as date or date palm, is a flowering plant species in the palm family, Arecaceae, cultivated for its edible sweet fruit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phoenix Dactylifera in global, including the following market information:
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Phoenix Dactylifera companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phoenix Dactylifera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phoenix Dactylifera include Al Foah, Al Barakah Dates Factory, Hadiklaim Date Growers, Maghadi Dates, Ario, Egyptian Export Center, GNS Pakistan, Barari Group and Haifa Dates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phoenix Dactylifera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional
Organic
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sale
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Al Foah
Al Barakah Dates Factory
Hadiklaim Date Growers
Maghadi Dates
Ario
Egyptian Export Center
GNS Pakistan
Barari Group
Haifa Dates
ALMoosawi
Atul Rajasthan Date Palm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phoenix Dactylifera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phoenix Dactylifera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phoenix Dactylifera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phoenix Dactylifera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phoenix Dactylifera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phoenix Dactylifera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phoenix Dactylifera Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phoenix Dactylifera Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Phoenix Dacty
