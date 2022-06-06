Hair Curling Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hair Curling Machine is a cylindrical device, usually electronic and heated, used to curl the hair.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair Curling Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Hair Curling Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hair Curling Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hair Curling Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hair Curling Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Round Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hair Curling Machine include Philips, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Vega, BaByliss, Ikonic, Remington, Torlen and Andis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hair Curling Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hair Curling Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hair Curling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Round Tube
Conical Tube
Spiral Tube
Splint Type
Others
Global Hair Curling Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hair Curling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Hair Curling Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hair Curling Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hair Curling Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hair Curling Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hair Curling Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hair Curling Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Vega
BaByliss
Ikonic
Remington
Torlen
Andis
Rusk
Xtava
Conair
Helen of Troy Limited
KISS Products, Inc
John Frieda
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hair Curling Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hair Curling Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hair Curling Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hair Curling Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hair Curling Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hair Curling Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hair Curling Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hair Curling Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hair Curling Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hair Curling Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hair Curling Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hair Curling Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hair Curling Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Curling Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hair Curling Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Curling Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
