Issue Tracking Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An Issue Tracking Software is a computer software package that manages and maintains lists of issues. Issue tracking systems are generally used in collaborative settings?especially in large or distributed collaborations?but can also be employed by individuals as part of a time management or personal productivity regime.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Issue Tracking Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Issue Tracking Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Issue Tracking Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Issue Tracking Software include Atlassian, Vision Helpdesk, ManageEngine, Zoho, Bitrix, Freshworks, SysAid Technologies, MantisBT and Harmony Business Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Issue Tracking Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Issue Tracking Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Issue Tracking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Issue Tracking Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Issue Tracking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Issue Tracking Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Issue Tracking Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Issue Tracking Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Issue Tracking Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlassian
Vision Helpdesk
ManageEngine
Zoho
Bitrix
Freshworks
SysAid Technologies
MantisBT
Harmony Business Systems
Wrike
Pipefy
Clubhouse
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Issue Tracking Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Issue Tracking Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Issue Tracking Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Issue Tracking Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Issue Tracking Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Issue Tracking Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Issue Tracking Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Issue Tracking Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Issue Tracking Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Issue Tracking Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Issue Tracking Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Issue Tracking Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Issue Tracking Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
