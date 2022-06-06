LED Plant Grow Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LED Plant Grow Lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Plant Grow Light in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LED Plant Grow Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Plant Grow Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Power (Below 300W) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Plant Grow Light include Signify, General Electric, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Gavita, Hubbell Lighting, Kessil, Cree and Illumitex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Plant Grow Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Power (Below 300W)

High Power (Above 300W)

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Plant Grow Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LED Plant Grow Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LED Plant Grow Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies LED Plant Grow Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Signify

General Electric

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Gavita

Hubbell Lighting

Kessil

Cree

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Fionia Lighting

Valoya

Heliospectra AB

Cidly

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Plant Grow Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LED Plant Grow Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LED Plant Grow Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LED Plant Grow Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Plant Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LED Plant Grow Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LED Plant Grow Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LED Plant Grow Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LED Plant Grow Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Plant Grow Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Plant Grow Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Plant Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Plant Grow Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Plant Grow Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

