Factoring Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial factoring refers to factoring carried out by non-bank financial institutions. Specifically, it means that the seller transfers the accounts receivable generated from the goods sales (service) contract with the buyer to the factoring company, and the factoring company provides it with comprehensive trade financing, accounts receivable management, and collection. Business services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Factoring Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Factoring Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Factoring Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recourse Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Factoring Service include KEG – Financial, Inc., United Capital Source, Wallace Capital Funding, Seacoast Financial Group, Gemini Finance Corp, Goodman Capital Finance, Riviera Finance, DSA Factors and The Interface Financial Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Factoring Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Factoring Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Factoring Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Recourse
Non-recourse
Global Factoring Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Factoring Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Real Estate
Healthcare
Construction Industry
Others
Global Factoring Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Factoring Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Factoring Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Factoring Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KEG – Financial, Inc.
United Capital Source
Wallace Capital Funding
Seacoast Financial Group
Gemini Finance Corp
Goodman Capital Finance
Riviera Finance
DSA Factors
The Interface Financial Group
Bluevine
Factor Finders, LLC
US Global Financials & Fundings
Monicore International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Factoring Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Factoring Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Factoring Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Factoring Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Factoring Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Factoring Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Factoring Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Factoring Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Factoring Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Factoring Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Factoring Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Factoring Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Factoring Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Factoring Service Market Size Markets,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Factoring Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Factoring Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Factoring Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027