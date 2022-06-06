Factoring Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commercial factoring refers to factoring carried out by non-bank financial institutions. Specifically, it means that the seller transfers the accounts receivable generated from the goods sales (service) contract with the buyer to the factoring company, and the factoring company provides it with comprehensive trade financing, accounts receivable management, and collection. Business services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Factoring Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Factoring Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Factoring Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Recourse Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Factoring Service include KEG – Financial, Inc., United Capital Source, Wallace Capital Funding, Seacoast Financial Group, Gemini Finance Corp, Goodman Capital Finance, Riviera Finance, DSA Factors and The Interface Financial Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Factoring Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Factoring Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Factoring Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Recourse

Non-recourse

Global Factoring Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Factoring Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Real Estate

Healthcare

Construction Industry

Others

Global Factoring Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Factoring Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Factoring Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Factoring Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KEG – Financial, Inc.

United Capital Source

Wallace Capital Funding

Seacoast Financial Group

Gemini Finance Corp

Goodman Capital Finance

Riviera Finance

DSA Factors

The Interface Financial Group

Bluevine

Factor Finders, LLC

US Global Financials & Fundings

Monicore International

