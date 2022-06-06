Satellite Dish Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Satellite Dish is a dish-shaped type of parabolic antenna designed to receive or transmit information by radio waves to or from a communication satellite. The term most commonly means a dish used by consumers to receive direct-broadcast satellite television from a direct broadcast satellite in geostationary orbit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Dish in global, including the following market information:

Global Satellite Dish Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Satellite Dish Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Satellite Dish companies in 2021 (%)

The global Satellite Dish market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Motor-driven Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Satellite Dish include ViaSat, Ubiquiti Networks, KVH, SVEC, ThinKom, Electronic Controlled Systems, Hughes Network Systems, iDirect and Renqiu Sanwei Communication Equipment Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Satellite Dish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Satellite Dish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Dish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Motor-driven

Multi-satellite

VSAT

Others

Global Satellite Dish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Dish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial and Civil

Government

Military

Global Satellite Dish Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Dish Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Satellite Dish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Satellite Dish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Satellite Dish sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Satellite Dish sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ViaSat

Ubiquiti Networks

KVH

SVEC

ThinKom

Electronic Controlled Systems

Hughes Network Systems

iDirect

Renqiu Sanwei Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Tianqi Communication Equipment Factory

Gilat Satellite Networks

Kymeta

Hebei Linuo Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Huaxin Antenna Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Satellite Dish Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Satellite Dish Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Satellite Dish Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Satellite Dish Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Satellite Dish Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Satellite Dish Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Satellite Dish Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Satellite Dish Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Satellite Dish Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Satellite Dish Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Satellite Dish Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Satellite Dish Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Satellite Dish Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Dish Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Satellite Dish Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Dish Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Satellite Dish Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Motor-driven

4.1.3 Mu

