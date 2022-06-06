Uncategorized

Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Additive Manufacturing and Materials market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Additive Manufacturing and Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Healthcare and Dental

Government and Defense

Others

By Company

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Mcor Technologies

Materialise NV

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastics Material
1.2.3 Ceramics Material
1.2.4 Metals Material
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Healthcare and Dental
1.3.5 Government and Defense
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Industry Trends
2.3.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Drivers
2.3.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Challenges
2.3.4 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Restraints
3 Competition

 

