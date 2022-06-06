Stone Tile Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stone Tile Flooring refers to the stone tile for floor. Common Stone Tile flooring includes Marble Tiles,Travertine tiles,Granite Tiles and Others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stone Tile Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K MT))
Global top five Stone Tile Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stone Tile Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Marble Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stone Tile Flooring include Stone Source, Templeton Floor Company, Farmington, Pokarna, GANI Ceramics, Island Stone, Emser Tile, Florida Tile Inc and Marazzi Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stone Tile Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Marble Tiles
Travertine tiles
Granite Tiles
Others
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Building
Non-residential Building
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stone Tile Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stone Tile Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stone Tile Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K MT))
Key companies Stone Tile Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stone Source
Templeton Floor Company
Farmington
Pokarna
GANI Ceramics
Island Stone
Emser Tile
Florida Tile Inc
Marazzi Group
Florim Ceramiche
Olympia Tile
Johnson Tiles
Domus Tiles
AGL
Ceramiche Coem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stone Tile Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stone Tile Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stone Tile Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stone Tile Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stone Tile Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stone Tile Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stone Tile Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stone Tile Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stone Tile Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stone Tile Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stone Tile Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stone Tile Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stone Tile Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stone Tile Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Stone Tile Fl
