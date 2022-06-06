Stone Tile Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stone Tile Flooring refers to the stone tile for floor. Common Stone Tile flooring includes Marble Tiles,Travertine tiles,Granite Tiles and Others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stone Tile Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K MT))

Global top five Stone Tile Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stone Tile Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Marble Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stone Tile Flooring include Stone Source, Templeton Floor Company, Farmington, Pokarna, GANI Ceramics, Island Stone, Emser Tile, Florida Tile Inc and Marazzi Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stone Tile Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Marble Tiles

Travertine tiles

Granite Tiles

Others

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stone Tile Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stone Tile Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stone Tile Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K MT))

Key companies Stone Tile Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stone Source

Templeton Floor Company

Farmington

Pokarna

GANI Ceramics

Island Stone

Emser Tile

Florida Tile Inc

Marazzi Group

Florim Ceramiche

Olympia Tile

Johnson Tiles

Domus Tiles

AGL

Ceramiche Coem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stone Tile Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stone Tile Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stone Tile Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stone Tile Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stone Tile Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stone Tile Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stone Tile Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stone Tile Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stone Tile Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stone Tile Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stone Tile Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stone Tile Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stone Tile Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stone Tile Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stone Tile Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

