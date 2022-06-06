Dimmable Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LEDs are known for their low power consumption and high brightness.The brightness and energy consumption differs from the traditional tungsten filament bulb by more than 60%.By making dimming, it is possible to adjust the brightness of the light according to the customer's requirements, thereby affecting the light and darkness of the room, bringing out different indoor atmospheres, saving energy and reducing carbon emissions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimmable Light in global, including the following market information:

Global Dimmable Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dimmable Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Dimmable Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dimmable Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bulb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dimmable Light include Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton, GE Lighting, Philips Lighting/Signify, Osram, Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductor and Zumtobel Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dimmable Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dimmable Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dimmable Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bulb

Spotlight

Parlight

Others

Global Dimmable Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dimmable Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Dimmable Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dimmable Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dimmable Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dimmable Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dimmable Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Dimmable Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acuity Brands

Cree

Eaton

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting/Signify

Osram

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor

Zumtobel Group

Everlight Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dimmable Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dimmable Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dimmable Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dimmable Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dimmable Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dimmable Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dimmable Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dimmable Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dimmable Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dimmable Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dimmable Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimmable Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dimmable Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimmable Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dimmable Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimmable Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dimmable Light Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bulb

4.1.3 Spotlight



