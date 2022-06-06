Mandibular Distraction Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Mandibular Distraction Device is designed to apply osteogenesis in these patients with the objective of curing the disease, avoiding the chronic use of CPAP (continous possitive airway pressure).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mandibular Distraction Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mandibular Distraction Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mandibular Distraction Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Muti-vector Distraction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mandibular Distraction Device include KLS Martin Group, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet and Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mandibular Distraction Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Muti-vector Distraction
Bi-directional Distraction
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Pediatric
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mandibular Distraction Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mandibular Distraction Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mandibular Distraction Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mandibular Distraction Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KLS Martin Group
Stryker
DePuy Synthes
Zimmer Biomet
Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mandibular Distraction Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mandibular Distraction Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mandibular Distraction Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mandibular Distraction Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mandibular Distraction Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mandibular Distraction Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandibular Distraction Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mandibular Distraction Device Companies
