Sporting Goods POS Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sporting Goods POS Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sporting Goods POS Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sporting Goods POS Software include Cegid, Cin7, GoFrugal, iVend Retail, Windward Software, NetSuite, Lightspeed Retail, AIMsi and Skulocity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sporting Goods POS Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sporting Goods POS Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sporting Goods POS Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cegid

Cin7

GoFrugal

iVend Retail

Windward Software

NetSuite

Lightspeed Retail

AIMsi

Skulocity

pcAmerica

GiftLogic

Agiliron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sporting Goods POS Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sporting Goods POS Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sporting Goods POS Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sporting Goods POS Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sporting Goods POS Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sporting Goods POS Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sporting Goods POS Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Sporting Goods POS Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sporting Goods POS Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sporting Goods POS Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sporting Goods POS Softw

