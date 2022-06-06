Loom Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Loom is machine or device which is used to produce woven fabric. It is the central point of whole process of cloth production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Loom Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Loom Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Loom Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Loom Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Loom Machine market was valued at 5015.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7876.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Floor Looms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Loom Machine include Picanol, Itema Group, Tsudakoma, Dornier, Toyota, RIFA, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery and Yiinchuen Machine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Loom Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Loom Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Loom Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Floor Looms

Table Looms

Rigid Heddle Looms

Inkle Looms

Tapestry Looms

Card Weaving

Others

Global Loom Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Loom Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Natural Fibers Industry

Chemical Fiber Industry

Global Loom Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Loom Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Loom Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Loom Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Loom Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Loom Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Picanol

Itema Group

Tsudakoma

Dornier

Toyota

RIFA

Jingwei Textile Machinery

Haijia Machinery

Yiinchuen Machine

Huasense

SMIT

Huayi Machinery

Tongda Group

SPR

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Loom Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Loom Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Loom Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Loom Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Loom Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Loom Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Loom Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Loom Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Loom Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Loom Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Loom Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Loom Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Loom Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loom Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loom Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loom Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Loom Machine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Floor Looms

4.1.3 Table Looms

4.1.4 Rigid Hedd

