Loom Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Loom is machine or device which is used to produce woven fabric. It is the central point of whole process of cloth production.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Loom Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Loom Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Loom Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Loom Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Loom Machine market was valued at 5015.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7876.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Floor Looms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Loom Machine include Picanol, Itema Group, Tsudakoma, Dornier, Toyota, RIFA, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery and Yiinchuen Machine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Loom Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Loom Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Loom Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Floor Looms
Table Looms
Rigid Heddle Looms
Inkle Looms
Tapestry Looms
Card Weaving
Others
Global Loom Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Loom Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Natural Fibers Industry
Chemical Fiber Industry
Global Loom Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Loom Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Loom Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Loom Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Loom Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Loom Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Picanol
Itema Group
Tsudakoma
Dornier
Toyota
RIFA
Jingwei Textile Machinery
Haijia Machinery
Yiinchuen Machine
Huasense
SMIT
Huayi Machinery
Tongda Group
SPR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Loom Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Loom Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Loom Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Loom Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Loom Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Loom Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Loom Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Loom Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Loom Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Loom Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Loom Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Loom Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Loom Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loom Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loom Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loom Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Loom Machine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Floor Looms
4.1.3 Table Looms
4.1.4 Rigid Hedd
