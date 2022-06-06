DNS Protection Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of DNS Protection Tool in Global, including the following market information:

Global DNS Protection Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global DNS Protection Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DNS Protection Tool include Owen C, CISCO, Efficient IP, Webroot Inc, TitanHQ, DNSFilter, Inc, MX Lookup and Akamai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DNS Protection Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DNS Protection Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNS Protection Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global DNS Protection Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNS Protection Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global DNS Protection Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DNS Protection Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DNS Protection Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DNS Protection Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owen C

CISCO

Efficient IP

Webroot Inc

TitanHQ

DNSFilter, Inc

MX Lookup

Akamai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DNS Protection Tool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DNS Protection Tool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DNS Protection Tool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DNS Protection Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DNS Protection Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DNS Protection Tool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DNS Protection Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DNS Protection Tool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DNS Protection Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies DNS Protection Tool Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNS Protection Tool Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNS Protection Tool Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNS Protection Tool Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global DNS Protecti

