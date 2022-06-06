Secure DNS Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Secure DNS Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Secure DNS Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Secure DNS Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Secure DNS Software include Owen C, CISCO, Efficient IP, Webroot Inc, TitanHQ, DNSFilter, Inc, MX Lookup and Akamai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Secure DNS Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Secure DNS Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Secure DNS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Secure DNS Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Secure DNS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Secure DNS Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Secure DNS Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Secure DNS Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Secure DNS Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owen C

CISCO

Efficient IP

Webroot Inc

TitanHQ

DNSFilter, Inc

MX Lookup

Akamai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Secure DNS Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Secure DNS Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Secure DNS Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Secure DNS Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Secure DNS Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Secure DNS Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Secure DNS Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Secure DNS Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Secure DNS Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Secure DNS Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure DNS Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Secure DNS Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure DNS Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Secure DNS S

