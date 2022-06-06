Secure DNS Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Secure DNS Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Secure DNS Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Secure DNS Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Secure DNS Software include Owen C, CISCO, Efficient IP, Webroot Inc, TitanHQ, DNSFilter, Inc, MX Lookup and Akamai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Secure DNS Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Secure DNS Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Secure DNS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Secure DNS Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Secure DNS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Secure DNS Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Secure DNS Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Secure DNS Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Secure DNS Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owen C
CISCO
Efficient IP
Webroot Inc
TitanHQ
DNSFilter, Inc
MX Lookup
Akamai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Secure DNS Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Secure DNS Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Secure DNS Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Secure DNS Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Secure DNS Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Secure DNS Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Secure DNS Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Secure DNS Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Secure DNS Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Secure DNS Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure DNS Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Secure DNS Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure DNS Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Secure DNS S
