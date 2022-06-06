Personal Navigation Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal Navigation Device is a portable electronic product which combines a positioning capability (such as GPS) and navigation functions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Navigation Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Navigation Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Personal Navigation Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Personal Navigation Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Navigation Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Car Sat Navigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Navigation Device include Alpine Electronics, Garmin, Pioneer, TomTom, Continental, Kenwood, SAMSUNG, Shanghai Botai Group and Guangzhou FlyAudio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Navigation Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Navigation Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Personal Navigation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Car Sat Navigation
Motorcycle Sat Navigation
Camper Sat Navigation
Others
Global Personal Navigation Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Personal Navigation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEMs
Aftermarket
Global Personal Navigation Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Personal Navigation Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Navigation Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Navigation Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Personal Navigation Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Personal Navigation Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpine Electronics
Garmin
Pioneer
TomTom
Continental
Kenwood
SAMSUNG
Shanghai Botai Group
Guangzhou FlyAudio
Ouhua Electronics
Skypine Electronics?Shenzhen?
Coagent Electronics S&T
ShenZhen RoadRover Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Navigation Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Navigation Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Navigation Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Navigation Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Navigation Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Navigation Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Navigation Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Navigation Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Navigation Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Navigation Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Navigation Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Navigation Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Navigation Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Navigation Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Navigation Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal
