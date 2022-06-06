Personal Navigation Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal Navigation Device is a portable electronic product which combines a positioning capability (such as GPS) and navigation functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Navigation Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Navigation Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-personal-navigation-device-forecast-2022-2028-743

Global Personal Navigation Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Personal Navigation Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Navigation Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Car Sat Navigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Navigation Device include Alpine Electronics, Garmin, Pioneer, TomTom, Continental, Kenwood, SAMSUNG, Shanghai Botai Group and Guangzhou FlyAudio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Navigation Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Navigation Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Personal Navigation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Car Sat Navigation

Motorcycle Sat Navigation

Camper Sat Navigation

Others

Global Personal Navigation Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Personal Navigation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Personal Navigation Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Personal Navigation Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Navigation Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Navigation Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Navigation Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Personal Navigation Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpine Electronics

Garmin

Pioneer

TomTom

Continental

Kenwood

SAMSUNG

Shanghai Botai Group

Guangzhou FlyAudio

Ouhua Electronics

Skypine Electronics?Shenzhen?

Coagent Electronics S&T

ShenZhen RoadRover Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-personal-navigation-device-forecast-2022-2028-743

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Navigation Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Navigation Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Navigation Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Navigation Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Navigation Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Personal Navigation Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Navigation Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Navigation Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Navigation Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Personal Navigation Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Personal Navigation Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Navigation Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Navigation Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Navigation Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Navigation Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-personal-navigation-device-forecast-2022-2028-743

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global and Japan Personal Navigation Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Personal Navigation Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Personal Navigation Device Sales Market Report 2021

Global Personal Navigation Device Market Research Report 2021

