Fresh Flower Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Most Fresh Flowers are popular choices as gifts on Special Occasions, either as a single cut flower or as a bunch or a bouquet of cut flowers.Rose is the most popular Fresh Flower. Carnations, Gerberas, Chrysanthemums also enjoy a huge demand in the cut flower market. Tulips, Gladioli, Lilies, Alstroemerias, Anthuriums etc., are also popular with the flower lovers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Flower in global, including the following market information:

Global Fresh Flower Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

 

Global Fresh Flower Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K MT))

 

Global top five Fresh Flower companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fresh Flower market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fresh Flower include D?mmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb and Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fresh Flower manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fresh Flower Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Fresh Flower Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

Other

Global Fresh Flower Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Fresh Flower Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Fresh Flower Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Fresh Flower Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fresh Flower revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fresh Flower revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fresh Flower sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K MT))

Key companies Fresh Flower sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

D?mmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fresh Flower Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fresh Flower Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fresh Flower Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fresh Flower Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fresh Flower Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fresh Flower Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fresh Flower Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fresh Flower Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fresh Flower Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fresh Flower Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fresh Flower Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fresh Flower Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fresh Flower Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Flower Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fresh Flower Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Flower Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fresh Flower Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rose
4.1.3 Carnation
4.1.4 Lilium
4.1

 

