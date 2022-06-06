Mandible Distractor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mandible Distractor is designed to provide the surgeon control in guiding deficient or misshapen mandibles towards natural facial development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mandible Distractor in global, including the following market information:
Global Mandible Distractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mandible Distractor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mandible Distractor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mandible Distractor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Muti-vector Distraction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mandible Distractor include KLS Martin Group, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet and Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mandible Distractor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mandible Distractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandible Distractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Muti-vector Distraction
Bi-directional Distraction
Global Mandible Distractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandible Distractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Pediatric
Global Mandible Distractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mandible Distractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mandible Distractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mandible Distractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mandible Distractor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mandible Distractor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KLS Martin Group
Stryker
DePuy Synthes
Zimmer Biomet
Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mandible Distractor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mandible Distractor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mandible Distractor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mandible Distractor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mandible Distractor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mandible Distractor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mandible Distractor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mandible Distractor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mandible Distractor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mandible Distractor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mandible Distractor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mandible Distractor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mandible Distractor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandible Distractor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mandible Distractor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandible Distractor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mandible Dist
