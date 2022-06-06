Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine is suitable for head on shell on (HOSO) or head less shell on (HLSO) shrimp and prawn. The body of the shrimp grading machine is made by SS304 stainless steel, correspond to food hygiene requirements. The grader is consisted of two parts: elevating feeder and grading unit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5 Grades Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine include ZD Food Machinery, Ramtech, Zhengzhou Aslan Machinery, Chenguan Machinery & Freezing Technologies, Lizotte, KM Fish Machinery, Sort-Rite International, JISL and Romiter Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5 Grades

6 Grades

Others

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shrimp Processing Plants

Supermarkets

Others

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZD Food Machinery

Ramtech

Zhengzhou Aslan Machinery

Chenguan Machinery & Freezing Technologies

Lizotte

KM Fish Machinery

Sort-Rite International

JISL

Romiter Group

TOMRA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic

