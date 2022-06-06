Home Aquarium Filter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aquarium filters are critical components of both freshwater and marine aquaria.Aquarium filters remove physical and soluble chemical waste products from aquaria, simplifying maintenance. Furthermore, aquarium filters are necessary to support life as aquaria are relatively small, closed volumes of water compared to the natural environment of most fish.This report covers Aquarium filter for home use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Aquarium Filter in global, including the following market information:
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Home Aquarium Filter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Aquarium Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Box Filters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Aquarium Filter include Aqua Design Amano, EHEIM, Juwel Aquarium, Central Garden and Pet, Interpet, AZOO, Tetra, Arcadia and API/Mars Affiliates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Home Aquarium Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Box Filters
Canister Filters
Diatomic Filters
Fluidized Bed Filters
Power Filters
Sponge Filters
Trickle Filters
UGF (Under Gravel Filter)
Others
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aquarium Length Below 20cm
Aquarium Length 20-30 cm
Aquarium Length 31-40 cm
Aquarium Length 41-50 cm
Aquarium Length 51-60 cm
Aquarium Length Above 60 cm
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Aquarium Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Aquarium Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Home Aquarium Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Home Aquarium Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aqua Design Amano
EHEIM
Juwel Aquarium
Central Garden and Pet
Interpet
AZOO
Tetra
Arcadia
API/Mars Affiliates
Shenzhen Resun
Hailea
Minjiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Aquarium Filter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Aquarium Filter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Aquarium Filter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Home Aquarium Filter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Aquarium Filter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Aquarium Filter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Aquarium Filter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Home Aquarium Filter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Home Aquarium Filter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Aquarium Filter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Aquarium Filter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Aquarium Filter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Aquarium Filter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Aquarium Filter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
