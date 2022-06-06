Flexible Steel Rope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Flexible Steel Rope is a flexible rope twisted by a plurality of or a plurality of thin steel wires. The wire rope is formed by a plurality of layers of steel wire strands, and then the rope core is centered, and a certain number of strands are twisted into a spiral rope.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Steel Rope in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flexible Steel Rope companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Steel Rope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Left Regular Lay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Steel Rope include Bridon-Bekaert, WireCo World Group, Kiswire, Brugg, Tokyo Rope, Jiangsu Wolf Mountain, Usha Martin, Guizhou steel rope and Teufelberger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Steel Rope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Left Regular Lay

Left Lang Lay

Right Regular Lay

Right Lang Lay

Alternate Lay

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Fishing & Marine

Mining

Industrial & Crane

Others

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Steel Rope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Steel Rope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Steel Rope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flexible Steel Rope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bridon-Bekaert

WireCo World Group

Kiswire

Brugg

Tokyo Rope

Jiangsu Wolf Mountain

Usha Martin

Guizhou steel rope

Teufelberger

Farr

Salty gems

Shinko Wire

YoungHeung

Gustav Wolf

Jiangsu Saifian

DSR

Angang Steel Wire Rope

PFEIFER

Jiangsu God King

Juli rigging

Redaelli

DIEPA

Scaw Metal

Fuxing Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Steel Rope Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Steel Rope Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Steel Rope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Steel Rope Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Steel Rope Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Steel Rope Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Steel Rope Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Steel Rope Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Steel Rope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Steel Rope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Steel Rope Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Steel Rope Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Steel Rope Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Steel Rope Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexible Stee

