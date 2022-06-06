Surfboard Skeg Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Surfboard Skeg is a hydrofoil mounted at the tail of a surfboard or similar board to improve directional stability and control through foot-steering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfboard Skeg in global, including the following market information:
Global Surfboard Skeg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surfboard Skeg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surfboard Skeg companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surfboard Skeg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass on Skeg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surfboard Skeg include Fin Control Systems (FCS), Rainbow Fins, Dorsal, Fins Unlimited, Australian Fin Co, Red-X Fins, Speed Fins and FYN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surfboard Skeg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surfboard Skeg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surfboard Skeg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass on Skeg
Removable Skeg Systems
Global Surfboard Skeg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surfboard Skeg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Competition
Entertainment
Global Surfboard Skeg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surfboard Skeg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surfboard Skeg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surfboard Skeg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surfboard Skeg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surfboard Skeg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fin Control Systems (FCS)
Rainbow Fins
Dorsal
Fins Unlimited
Australian Fin Co
Red-X Fins
Speed Fins
FYN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surfboard Skeg Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surfboard Skeg Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surfboard Skeg Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surfboard Skeg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surfboard Skeg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surfboard Skeg Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surfboard Skeg Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surfboard Skeg Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surfboard Skeg Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surfboard Skeg Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surfboard Skeg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surfboard Skeg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surfboard Skeg Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfboard Skeg Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surfboard Skeg Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfboard Skeg Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surfboard Skeg Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glass on Skeg
4.1.3 R
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Surfboard Skeg Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and United States Surfboard Skeg Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Surfboard Skeg Sales Market Report 2021
Global Surfboard Skeg Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition