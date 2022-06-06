Ginger Beer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ginger Beer is a naturally sweetened and carbonated, usually non-alcoholic beverage. It is produced by the natural fermentation of prepared ginger spice, yeast and sugar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginger Beer in global, including the following market information:

Global Ginger Beer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ginger Beer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ginger Beer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ginger Beer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alcoholic Ginger Beer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ginger Beer include SUPER SUPER MARKET EXPORT LTD, RITA FOOD & DRINK, AUSTRALIA CORPORATION PTY LTD, Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial, Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering, IMI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, EURO GLOBE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED, Yongkang August Industry And Trade and Pataza Pty Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ginger Beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ginger Beer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ginger Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alcoholic Ginger Beer

Non-Alcoholic Ginger

Global Ginger Beer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ginger Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Catering

Global Ginger Beer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ginger Beer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ginger Beer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ginger Beer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ginger Beer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ginger Beer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SUPER SUPER MARKET EXPORT LTD

RITA FOOD & DRINK

AUSTRALIA CORPORATION PTY LTD

Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial

Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering

IMI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

EURO GLOBE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED

Yongkang August Industry And Trade

Pataza Pty Limited

ANIMA INTERNATIONAL (THAILAND )

Nantong Chitsuru Foods

GUAN CHUAR ASIA SDN BHD

JOINT HAND GENERAL TRADING LLC

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Portland Soda Works

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ginger Beer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ginger Beer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ginger Beer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ginger Beer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ginger Beer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ginger Beer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ginger Beer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ginger Beer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ginger Beer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ginger Beer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ginger Beer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginger Beer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginger Beer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Beer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginger Beer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Beer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ginger Beer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Alcoholic Ginger Beer

4.1.3 Non-Alcoholic Ginger

4.2 By Type – Glob

