Embalming Fluid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Embalming Fluid is various preservatives, sanitizing, disinfectant agents, and additives that aids in modern embalming. It is used to temporarily avoid decomposition and restore the natural appearance for the body after death. The combination of these chemicals is called as embalming fluid and is used to preserve bodies of a deceased person for both funeral purposes and also for medical research in anatomical labs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Embalming Fluid in global, including the following market information:

Global Embalming Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Embalming Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K L))

Global top five Embalming Fluid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Embalming Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10% Methanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Embalming Fluid include The Champion Company, The Dodge Company, Pierce Chemicals, Frigid Fluid, ESCO, Trinity Fluids, Kelco Supply Company and Arlington Bondol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Embalming Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Embalming Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K L))

Global Embalming Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 10% Methanol

10%-20% Methanol

21%-30% Methanol

31%-40% Methanol

41%-50% Methanol

Above 50% Methanol

Global Embalming Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K L))

Global Embalming Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Funeral Homes

Government and Police Station

Hospital

Others

Global Embalming Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K L))

Global Embalming Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Embalming Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Embalming Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Embalming Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K L))

Key companies Embalming Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Champion Company

The Dodge Company

Pierce Chemicals

Frigid Fluid

ESCO

Trinity Fluids

Kelco Supply Company

Arlington Bondol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Embalming Fluid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Embalming Fluid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Embalming Fluid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Embalming Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Embalming Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Embalming Fluid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Embalming Fluid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Embalming Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Embalming Fluid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Embalming Fluid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Embalming Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Embalming Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Embalming Fluid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embalming Fluid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embalming Fluid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embalming Fluid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Embalming Fluid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 10% Met

