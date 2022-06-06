Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Mobile-device Location Determination market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile-device Location Determination market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7136695/global-mobiledevice-location-determination-2028-883
Direction Based Geolocation
Distance Based Positioning
Others
Segment by Application
Emergency Service for Subscriber Safety
Intelligent Transport System Services
Cellular Fraud Detection
Others
By Company
MSpy
Glympse
Life360
TrackView
iSharing
Spy Globe
Trackmate
Hoverwatch
Ericsson
Rohde and Schwarz
Topcon Positioning Systems
Zebra Technologies Corp
Navcom Technology
Broadcom
Dialog Semiconductor
Sendero Group
Genasys
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Global Positioning System (GPS)
1.2.3 Direction Based Geolocation
1.2.4 Distance Based Positioning
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Emergency Service for Subscriber Safety
1.3.3 Intelligent Transport System Services
1.3.4 Cellular Fraud Detection
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Mobile-device Location Determination Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Mobile-device Location Determination Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Mobile-device Location Determination Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Mobile-device Location Determination Industry Trends
2.3.2 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Drivers
2.3.3 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Challenges
2.3.4 Mobile-device Location Determin
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Mobile-device Location Determination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Mobile-device Location Determination Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027