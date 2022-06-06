Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup, including hydrogenated glucose syrups, maltitol syrups, and sorbitol syrups, are a family of products found in a wide variety of foods. They serve a number of functional roles, including use as bulk sweeteners, viscosity or bodying agents, humectants, crystallization modifiers, cryoprotectants and rehydration aids. They also can serve as sugar-free carriers for flavors, colors and enzymes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((MT))
Global top five Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corn Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup include Ingredion, Roquette, NAGASE, B Food Science Co., Ltd and UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corn Starch
Potato Starch
Wheat Starch
Others
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Confectionaries
Baked Goods
Frozen Desserts
Cosmetics
Others
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))
Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((MT))
Key companies Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingredion
Roquette
NAGASE
B Food Science Co., Ltd
UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogenated Glucose Syrup Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogena
