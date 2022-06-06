Esport Agency Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Esport Agency Service is a service that helps E-sportsman or E-sports teams in sports events, brand packaging of sports organizations, business planning, intangible asset development and intermediary activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Esport Agency Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Esport Agency Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Esport Agency Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Athlete Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Esport Agency Service include Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital and Foreseen Media, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Esport Agency Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Esport Agency Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Esport Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Athlete Services

Club Services

Global Esport Agency Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Esport Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Match Agent

Player Intermediary

Global Esport Agency Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Esport Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Esport Agency Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Esport Agency Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Upfluence

Viral Nation

Ader

Flood Interactive

Knowscope

Game Influencer

CheeseCake Digital

Foreseen Media

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Esport Agency Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Esport Agency Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Esport Agency Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Esport Agency Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Esport Agency Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Esport Agency Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Esport Agency Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Esport Agency Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Esport Agency Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Esport Agency Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esport Agency Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Esport Agency Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esport Agency Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

