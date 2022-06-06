Esport Agency Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Esport Agency Service is a service that helps E-sportsman or E-sports teams in sports events, brand packaging of sports organizations, business planning, intangible asset development and intermediary activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Esport Agency Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Esport Agency Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Esport Agency Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Athlete Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Esport Agency Service include Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital and Foreseen Media, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Esport Agency Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Esport Agency Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Esport Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Athlete Services
Club Services
Global Esport Agency Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Esport Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Match Agent
Player Intermediary
Global Esport Agency Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Esport Agency Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Esport Agency Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Esport Agency Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Upfluence
Viral Nation
Ader
Flood Interactive
Knowscope
Game Influencer
CheeseCake Digital
Foreseen Media
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Esport Agency Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Esport Agency Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Esport Agency Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Esport Agency Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Esport Agency Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Esport Agency Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Esport Agency Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Esport Agency Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Esport Agency Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Esport Agency Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esport Agency Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Esport Agency Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esport Agency Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Esport Agency Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Esport Agency Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Esport Agency Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Esport Agency Service Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026