Engine Antifreeze Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Engine Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engine Antifreeze in global, including the following market information:

Global Engine Antifreeze Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engine Antifreeze Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Engine Antifreeze companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engine Antifreeze market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engine Antifreeze include Prestone, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Castrol, Total, CCI, BASF, Valvoline and Old World Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engine Antifreeze manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engine Antifreeze Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engine Antifreeze Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Other Type

Global Engine Antifreeze Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engine Antifreeze Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Engine Antifreeze Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engine Antifreeze Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engine Antifreeze revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engine Antifreeze revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engine Antifreeze sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Engine Antifreeze sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Valvoline

Old World Industries

KMCO

Chevron

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Recochem

Amsoil

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Engine Antifreeze Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Engine Antifreeze Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Engine Antifreeze Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Engine Antifreeze Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Engine Antifreeze Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Engine Antifreeze Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Engine Antifreeze Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Engine Antifreeze Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Engine Antifreeze Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Engine Antifreeze Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Engine Antifreeze Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engine Antifreeze Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Engine Antifreeze Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engine Antifreeze Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engine Antifreeze Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engine Antifreeze Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Engine Antifreeze Market Size Markets, 2021 &

