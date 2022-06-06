Permit Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Permit Software is the tool for receiving applications, taking payments, issuing permits, resulting inspections and generating reports.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Permit Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Permit Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Permit Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Permit Software include MyGov, Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, CityGrows, Azteca Systems, Computronix, ViewPoint Cloud, CSDC, Tyler Technologies and CSDC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Permit Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Permit Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Permit Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Permit Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Permit Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Permit Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Permit Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Permit Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Permit Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MyGov
Fund Accounting Solution Technologies
CityGrows
Azteca Systems
Computronix
ViewPoint Cloud
CSDC
Tyler Technologies
Passport Labs
Bitco Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Permit Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Permit Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Permit Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Permit Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Permit Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Permit Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Permit Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Permit Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Permit Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Permit Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Permit Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Permit Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Permit Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Permit Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
