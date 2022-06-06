Car Glove Compartment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive glove compartment is a compartment built into the dashboard of an automobile, located over the front-seat passenger's footwell, and often used for miscellaneous storage. The name derives from the original purpose of the compartment, to store driving gloves. They were sometimes in a box on the floorboard near the driver, hence the word “glovebox”. In most vehicles, the glove compartment closes with a latch, with the option of being locked with a key (often desirable when using valet service, or when parking with the convertible top down, or when the compartment contains a mechanism to open the trunk).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Glove Compartment in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Glove Compartment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Glove Compartment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Glove Compartment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Glove Compartment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Glove Compartment include Faurecia, IAC, Toyoda Gosei, Moriroku Technology, Yanfeng, Fucheng, Sealcoat, Srumto and Ningbo Shentong Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Car Glove Compartment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Glove Compartment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Glove Compartment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Type
Tipping Bucket Type
Global Car Glove Compartment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Glove Compartment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Car Glove Compartment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Glove Compartment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Glove Compartment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Glove Compartment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Glove Compartment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Glove Compartment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Faurecia
IAC
Toyoda Gosei
Moriroku Technology
Yanfeng
Fucheng
Sealcoat
Srumto
Ningbo Shentong Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd
Sundaram Auto Components Limited
KBI Dongkook Ind Co Ltd
DaikyoNishikawa
Inteva Products?LLC
