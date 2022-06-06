Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Situational awareness is an environment-based, dynamic, and comprehensive ability to understand security risks. Based on security big data, it improves the ability to discover, identify, understand, and respond to security threats from a global perspective. It is for decision-making and action. It is the landing of security capabilities. Cybersecurity Situational Awareness is a comprehensive analysis of network security elements, assessing the status of network security, predicting its development trend, and displaying it to users in a visual manner, and giving corresponding reports and countermeasures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution include AT&T Business, TRX Systems, Venustech, Digital Shadows, VisionCortex (Percepto), NetScout Systems, Inc., Gamaya, FLIR Systems and Cobalt Robotics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Situational Awareness

Single-dimensional Cybersecurity Situational Awareness

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T Business

TRX Systems

Venustech

Digital Shadows

VisionCortex (Percepto)

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Gamaya

FLIR Systems

Cobalt Robotics

Slingshot Aerospace

Solarwinds

Sentryo

AlertEnterprise

taurob GmbH

Upskill

VictorOps

Lumeon

Silobreaker

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cybersecurity Situational Awareness Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cybersecurity Situational Awar

