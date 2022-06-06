Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Property and Casualty Insurance (P&C Insurance) software is used by insurance agents and brokers to promote, sell, and administer insurance policies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Property and Casualty Insurance Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Property and Casualty Insurance Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Property and Casualty Insurance Software include Insurance Systems, Zywave, Adaptik, Guidewire Software, Quick Silver Systems, Duck Creek Technologies, InsuredMine, Pegasystems and Agency Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Property and Casualty Insurance Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Property and Casualty Insurance Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Property and Casualty Insurance Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Insurance Systems
Zywave
Adaptik
Guidewire Software
Quick Silver Systems
Duck Creek Technologies
InsuredMine
Pegasystems
Agency Software
PCMS
ClarionDoor
Quadient
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Property and Casualty Insurance Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Property and Casualty Insurance Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Property and Casualty Insurance Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Property and Casualty Insurance Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Property and Casualty Insurance Software Players in Global Market
