Order Entry Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Order Entry Software is the tool designed for order entry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Order Entry Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Order Entry Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Order Entry Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Order Entry Software include Cin7 Ltd., TradeGecko, SAP, Megaventory, SalesPad, Sofon Guided Solutions, Aptus Systems, Elastic Suite and CORESense, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Order Entry Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Order Entry Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Order Entry Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-Based
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Global Order Entry Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Order Entry Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Order Entry Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Order Entry Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Order Entry Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Order Entry Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cin7 Ltd.
TradeGecko
SAP
Megaventory
SalesPad
Sofon Guided Solutions
Aptus Systems
Elastic Suite
CORESense
NuOrder
Perenso
Esker
Envoy B2B
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Order Entry Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Order Entry Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Order Entry Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Order Entry Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Order Entry Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Order Entry Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Order Entry Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Order Entry Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Order Entry Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Order Entry Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Order Entry Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Order Entry Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Order Entry Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
