The Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture Market Size is Estimated to be USD 323.1 Million in 2028

Shrinkage-reducing admixtures (SRAs) are used to reduce the shrinkage of concrete, whether from drying or self-desiccation. In contrast to other concrete admixtures, they are used in rather large amounts. This is because the interfacial area at which they must act (liquid–vapor) increases radically in the course of drying. Indeed, hardened cementitious materials have large internal surface area, which when covered only by liquid films, provides a very large interfacial area where the SRAs must remain active.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture market size is estimated to be worth US$ 228.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 323.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture include Sika, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Mapei S.p.A, etc. In 2022, the global top five players occupied for a share approximately 45.63% in terms of revenue. At present, there are a large number of companies in the Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture industry, but there are few scale companies, and the industry concentration is low. Recently, with the continuous improvement of safety and environmental protection requirements, production enterprises and small Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture enterprises in some regions have been forced to stop production or withdraw from the market due to continuous national and local environmental protection and safety production supervision. At the same time, due to changes in some concrete raw materials and the continuous development of construction technology, the market is more reliant on Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture products with higher technical performance, which significantly increases the industry concentration.

Factors such as supply chain risks brought about by COVID-19, exchange rate changes, Sino-US trade frictions, and Russia-Ukraine conflict have adversely affected the Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture market, resulting in rising raw material prices and increased energy costs. This will affect the development of Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture in the short term. However, with the recovery of the real estate industry, the processing capacity and demand of Shrinkage-Reducing Admixture have shown an increasing trend.

