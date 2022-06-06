Nursing Home Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nursing Home software is used by long term care and assisted living facilites for stremlining their recordkeeping, scheduling, and other administrative processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nursing Home Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nursing Home Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nursing Home Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nursing Home Software include PointClickCare Corp., Matrix Care Inc, Netsmart, American HealthTech, OnShift, Cantata Health, Promantra and Cliniconex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nursing Home Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nursing Home Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nursing Home Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Global Nursing Home Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nursing Home Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nursing
Hospice Care
Others
Global Nursing Home Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nursing Home Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nursing Home Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nursing Home Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PointClickCare Corp.
Matrix Care Inc
Netsmart
American HealthTech
OnShift
Cantata Health
Promantra
Cliniconex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nursing Home Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nursing Home Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nursing Home Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nursing Home Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nursing Home Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nursing Home Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nursing Home Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nursing Home Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nursing Home Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nursing Home Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nursing Home Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nursing Home Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nursing Home Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
