Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud PBX software refers to private branch exchange telecommunication systems that transmit information over the internet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software include Microsoft, Bitrix, 3CX, Digium, Mitel Networks, CloudTalk, Monster VoIP, Junction Networks and AVOXI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Bitrix

3CX

Digium

Mitel Networks

CloudTalk

Monster VoIP

Junction Networks

AVOXI

IPFone

Fonvirtual

Magna5

MYVOIPAPP

IP Communications

Net2Phone

QuestBlue

SalesAngel

Nexmo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Private Branch Exchange(PBX) Softw

