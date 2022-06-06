GPS Anti-Jamming Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth's surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of GPS Anti-Jamming in Global, including the following market information:
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global GPS Anti-Jamming market was valued at 3536.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4660.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nulling Technique Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GPS Anti-Jamming include Hexagon/NovAtel, Chemring Group, Cobham, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Harris, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO and Tallysman and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GPS Anti-Jamming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nulling Technique
Beam Steering Technique
Others
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Unmanned Platform
Ground Platform
Naval Platform
Airborne Platform
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GPS Anti-Jamming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GPS Anti-Jamming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexagon/NovAtel
Chemring Group
Cobham
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
Thales Group
Harris
FURUNO ELECTRIC CO
Tallysman
BAE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GPS Anti-Jamming Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GPS Anti-Jamming Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GPS Anti-Jamming Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GPS Anti-Jamming Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GPS Anti-Jamming Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GPS Anti-Jamming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies GPS Anti-Jamming Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GPS Anti-Jamming Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GPS Anti-Jamming Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GPS Anti-Jamming Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Bottom Anti-Reflection Coatings (BARC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-AIDs Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028