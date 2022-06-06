GPS Anti-Jamming Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth's surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of GPS Anti-Jamming in Global, including the following market information:

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global GPS Anti-Jamming market was valued at 3536.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4660.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nulling Technique Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GPS Anti-Jamming include Hexagon/NovAtel, Chemring Group, Cobham, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Harris, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO and Tallysman and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GPS Anti-Jamming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Others

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Unmanned Platform

Ground Platform

Naval Platform

Airborne Platform

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GPS Anti-Jamming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GPS Anti-Jamming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexagon/NovAtel

Chemring Group

Cobham

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Harris

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO

Tallysman

BAE

