Hard Contact Lens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hard contact lenses are indicated for patients with very high astigmatism which cannot be compensated with a soft lens, or those with irregularities in the cornea,they are smaller, harder and, therefore, less flexible than soft lenses..
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Contact Lens in global, including the following market information:
Global Hard Contact Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hard Contact Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hard Contact Lens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hard Contact Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas Permeable Lenses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hard Contact Lens include Johnson &Johnson, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, Menicon, Contamac/Haohai, USIOL, Biotech Healthcare Group and Lenstec?Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hard Contact Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hard Contact Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hard Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gas Permeable Lenses
Hybrid Contact Lenses
PMMA Lenses
Global Hard Contact Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hard Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Routine Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism
Presbyopic Designs
Ophthalmic Surgery
Dry Eye
Others
Global Hard Contact Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hard Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hard Contact Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hard Contact Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hard Contact Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hard Contact Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson &Johnson
CooperVision
Bausch + Lomb
Menicon
Contamac/Haohai
USIOL
Biotech Healthcare Group
Lenstec?Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hard Contact Lens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hard Contact Lens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hard Contact Lens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hard Contact Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hard Contact Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Contact Lens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hard Contact Lens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hard Contact Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hard Contact Lens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hard Contact Lens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hard Contact Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Contact Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Contact Lens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Contact Lens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Contact Lens Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Contact Lens Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hard Contact Lens Market Size Markets, 2021 &
