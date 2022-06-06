Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software include Galvanize, Metrix Software Solutions, Acuity Risk Management, C&F, Granite Partners, RSA Security, LogicManager, CyberSaint Security and CGC / AIGC Sole Distributor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Galvanize
Metrix Software Solutions
Acuity Risk Management
C&F
Granite Partners
RSA Security
LogicManager
CyberSaint Security
CGC / AIGC Sole Distributor
IBLISS
Strategix Application Solutions
Ostendio
Parapet
Vose Software
Phinity Risk Solutions
Risk Warden
United Safety
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Players in Global
