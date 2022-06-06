Alkali Metals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An alkali metal is any of the?elements?found in?Group IA?of the?periodic table?(the first column).?Alkali metals?are very reactive chemical species which readily lose their one?valence?electron?to form?ionic?compounds?with?nonmetals. All elements in the alkali metal group occur in nature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkali Metals in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkali Metals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkali Metals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((MT))

Global top five Alkali Metals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alkali Metals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium(Li) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkali Metals include GanFeng, CNNC Jianzhong, FMC, Rockwood, Hongwei Lithium, Novosibirsk, CEL, Tianqi Lithium and Limin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkali Metals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkali Metals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))

Global Alkali Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium(Li)

Sodium (Na)

Potassium(K)

Rubidium (Rb)

Cesium(Cs)

Francium (Fr)

Global Alkali Metals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))

Global Alkali Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticides

Alloy

Pharmaceutical & Intermediate

Battery

Others

Global Alkali Metals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))

Global Alkali Metals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkali Metals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkali Metals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkali Metals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((MT))

Key companies Alkali Metals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GanFeng

CNNC Jianzhong

FMC

Rockwood

Hongwei Lithium

Novosibirsk

CEL

Tianqi Lithium

Limin Chemical

AMVAC

Kanesho

Tessenderlo Kerley

Eastman

ADAMA Agricultural

Balchem Corporation

Shenyang Harvest Agrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkali Metals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkali Metals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkali Metals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkali Metals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkali Metals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkali Metals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkali Metals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkali Metals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkali Metals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkali Metals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkali Metals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkali Metals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkali Metals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkali Metals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkali Metals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkali Metals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alkali Metals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Lithium(Li)

4.1.3 Sodium (Na)



Global and China Alkali Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

