GDDR Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GDDR is the abbreviation of Graphics Double Data Rate, which is a type of video memory. GDDR is a high-performance DDR memory specification specially designed for the design of high-end graphics cards. The memory is different, different from ordinary DDR memory and cannot be shared.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GDDR in Global, including the following market information:

Global GDDR Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global GDDR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BGA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GDDR include Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc and Fujitsu. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GDDR companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GDDR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GDDR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BGA

CSP

Others

Global GDDR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GDDR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PCs and Tablets

Smartphones

Workstations

Servers

Global GDDR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global GDDR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GDDR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GDDR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

SK Hynix

Micron Technology

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Powerchip Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc

Fujitsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GDDR Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GDDR Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GDDR Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GDDR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GDDR Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GDDR Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GDDR Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GDDR Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GDDR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies GDDR Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDDR Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GDDR Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDDR Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global GDDR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 BGA

4.1.3 CSP

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global GDDR Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global GDDR Revenue, 2017-2022



