Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An Automotive CMOS Image Sensor is a sensor that detects and conveys information used to make an image. Automotive Image Sensor refers to the Image Sensor for Automotive. After penetrating the consumer and industrial world for over a decade, digital imaging is slowly but inevitably gaining marketshare in the automotive world. Cameras will become a key sensor in increasing car safety, driving assistance and driving comfort. The image sensors for automotive will be dominated by CMOS sensors as the requirements are different from the consumer market or the industrial or medical markets. Dynamic range, temperature range, cost, speed and many others are key parameters that need to be optimized.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive CMOS Image Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?7.4M Resolution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor include OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics, Himax Technologies, Canon and PIXELPLUS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive CMOS Image Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?7.4M Resolution
5.0-7.4M Resolution
3.0-4.9M Resolution
2.0-2.9M Resolution
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
ADAS
Driver Support System
Others
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OmniVision Technologies
ON Semiconductor
Samsung
Sony
STMicroelectronics
Himax Technologies
Canon
PIXELPLUS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
